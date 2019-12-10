Resources
Diana L. Sweet

Colchester - Diana L. Sweet, 64, passed away peacefully at her daughter, Tina's home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Among her survivors, are her two daughters: Darlenea Hollis and spouse, David of Topeka, KS and Tina Sweet of Colchester.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at a time and place to be announced. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington. To view a full obituary, go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
