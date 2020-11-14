Diana Lee Russell Johnson



Winooski - Diana Lee Russell Johnson, 59 died unexpectedly on November 9th, 2020 at her home in Winooski. She was born on March 29th, 1961 the daughter of Richard Russell and Carol McGrath.



Diana graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1979.



She worked for many years at several local restaurants and pubs before becoming a receptionist in the hotel industry and other businesses in the area.



Diana was an avid reader but her favorite hobby was always knitting. She enjoyed making blankets for her family and friends throughout the years, especially her grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory is her son Cory Rossetti and wife Elizabeth, stepson Aaron Johnson, Siblings, Joan Russell (George), Richard Russell (Pam), Thomas Russell, Joey Russell and her grandchildren Leila and Eli Rossetti. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Diana was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert "BJ" Johnson Jr., daughter Christina Rossetti and sister Donna Trieb.



Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at New Mount Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.









