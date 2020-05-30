Diane C. Keefer
Diane C. Keefer

Grand Isle - Diane C. Keefer, 70, died May 29, 2020 at the Respite House.

Due to the COVID virus, funeral services will be held at a later date.

To view a complete obit. or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.minorfh.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
