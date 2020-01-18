|
|
Diane Hutchins Meyer, a long-time resident of Chittenden County, Vermont, passed away peacefully Sunday the 12th of January in her South Burlington home from complications of a stroke suffered in late September. Born in 1937 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Diane graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, going on to earn a B.A. in Natural Sciences from Russell Sage College in 1958.
Pursuing her love of science, she moved to Vermont and completed a Ph.D. in Cell Biology at the University of Vermont in 1973. During these busy years, Diane raised four loving sons and instilled in each of them the value of hard work and integrity in everything you do. After receiving her degree, she took up residence at UVM, first as a Research Associate in the Biochemistry Department, and then as a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. During her long career she contributed dozens of papers and several book chapters to multiple scientific fields.
Upon retiring from the University in 2002, Diane could not sit still, and so joined the staff of The Stern Center for Language and Learning as a grant writer, a position she held until her passing. In addition to her work as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Diane ran a small business and was a fitness fanatic, doing aerobics, playing local league tennis, and playing golf whenever she could schedule it. Diane's love of tennis was so deep that she became a leader in the USTA communities of Vermont and New England, serving in roles such as President and Board Member of USTA Vermont. In appreciation of her lifetime of outstanding service, USTA New England awarded her with the 2014 Gardner Ward Chase Memorial Bowl. Throughout her life, Diane traveled the world extensively having visited dozens of countries (57 by her count!).
Diane is survived by her brothers, Robert and Donald and their wives, her nieces and nephews, her sons, Cary, Sean, Max, and Dan, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She leaves behind many friends, including traveling companions Mary Selby and Joan Wulfson, all of whom love her dearly and will miss her humor and love of life.
Every email Diane sent ended with this: Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away!
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Stern Center for Language & Learning (sterncenter.org/ways-to-give) and Kids on the Ball (kidsontheball.com).
A memorial service will be scheduled for Summer, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020