Diane Mary Lafayette died unexpectedly on June 18, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born on May 12, 1942 in Burlington to Leonard and Marion (Blanchard) Lafayette. There will be no visiting hours due to the pandemic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Burlington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joseph's House, 113 Elmwood Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401. For a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolences, please go to http://www.elmwoodmeunier.net/ or legacy.com.




