1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia - DiAnne Lynn Rivers, 67, died unexpectedly on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

DiAnne was born on December 27, 1951 in Burlington, the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Goodrow) Mazza Jr.

On June 20, 1970, she married Arnold "Buster" Rivers at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Milton.

She is survived by her daughter Jeannie Langevin and her husband Allen of Champlain, NY, her son Aaron Rivers and his wife Kelly of St. Albans, her grandchildren Jordan and fiancé Jaden, Allyson, Ashley, Emily and friend Jared, Robert, Jenna and Jonathan, her sisters Jo Mazza of Milton, Cathy Mazza and Cindy Heath, both of Georgia.

She was predeceased by her husband Arnold "Buster" Rivers in 2011, her brother Joseph Mazza III and her infant sister Sandy Mazza.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 3, 2019
