Dianne Rosen Pallmerine, Esq.



Colchester - Dianne Rosen Pallmerine passed away at the McClure-Miller Respite House on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her dear friend, Michal by her side.



Dianne, affectionately known by her family as "Annie", was born on January 21, 1952 to Martin and Lee (Deaner) Rosen in Washtenaw, Michigan, but raised in Queens, NY. On August 28, 1999 Dianne married Robert Pallmerine in Fairlee, VT. Together they faced many challenges in life with courage and acceptance until his passing on November 21, 2019.



Dianne was a scientist before becoming an attorney. She graduated from Yale University, received a PhD. from Dartmouth and did post-doctoral work at Rockefeller University. She then obtained her J.D. degree from Pace University School of Law and went on to receive a post-graduate Certificate in Gerontology, which helped her in her Elder Law work. She was admitted to practice in Vermont, New York, and New Jersey.



Dianne was one of the founders of the Vermont Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and served as the first President of the Chapter from 2007 to 2009. She was a driving force behind the Chapters 2012 Elder Law Summit and served as the Chapter's webmaster and elections maven. Dianne regularly presented educational seminars for lawyers and financial professionals. She was certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, an organization accredited by the American Bar Association. There are only about 500 CELAs in the entire United States. She belonged to the Vermont Elder Resource Group, among other organizations. Dianne was knowledgeable about many areas of Elder Law and was always giving of her time to discuss issues with other lawyers and was regarded as a mentor by many lawyers. She was always willing to share her scientific knowledge of medical issues, her understanding of Vermont law and procedure, and her experience. She could tell when a colleague was stressed and she would always ask how you were doing, not as a lawyer but as a human being. She was more than a colleague; she was a friend to every lawyer who had the honor to work with her. She was highly respected for her leadership and integrity and as a strong advocate for those who had no voice.



Dianne leaves behind her mother, Lee Fishback-Crummins of Shelburne, VT; brother, Peter and his wife Janine of Minnesota; many adoring cousins in New York and Pennsylvania; her dearest and closest friend Michal Eakin of Colchester, VT; many friends and colleagues who will all miss her kindness, unmatched intelligence and infectious laugh that would light up the room. She also leaves behind Buddy, the loving companion she rescued in 2013. Dianne's love for all the dogs she rescued was beyond measure, but Buddy was her most special canine friend. As a testament to Dianne's character, Peter says that Dianne saved him during a very dark part of his life. He will be forever grateful for the love of his sister.



Special thank you must go to Dr. Alecia Jacobs, Dr. Paul Unger, Dr. Carl Nelson, Dr. Elise Everett, the McClure-Miller Respite House and her loving friends, Michal Eakin and Kathi Monteith.



A Zoom Celebration of Dianne's life will be performed on Sunday, June 28th at 2pm. Those interested in participating please send an email to Pallmerine@kjmguardianship.net. Donations may be made in memory of Dianne to New England Brittany Spaniel Rescue, C/O Bonnie Paiva, NEBR Treasurer, 829 Mill St., Marion, MA 02738.









