Dolores Fauteux Broderick
Shelburne - Dolores Fauteux Broderick, 77, passed away on February 9, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Stanstead, Canada on February 4, 1942.
Dolores married the love of her life, Neil S. Broderick, on September 24, 1960. She worked at the Shelburne Village School then eventually Shelburne Community School for over 30 years. She was a long time resident of Shelburne, VT. She was very devoted to her family and was loved and respected by all.
Dolores is survived by her four children, Sylvain and his girlfriend Chris, Claude and his girlfriend Kristy, Johanne and her husband Harvey Simpson, and Denis and his wife Shelly as well as 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and many brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her husband Neil on December 19, 1994, her parents, five brothers, and one sister.
Visiting hours will be on 2/18/19 at 10:30 at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne. A funeral Mass will be held immediately following visiting hours at St. Catherine's of Siena in Shelburne at 12:15. Burial will be in Shelburne Village Cemetery in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019