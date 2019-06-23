|
|
Donald C. Dolliver Jr. (Duffy)
Starksboro - Duffy often quipped that each of us has an invisible bar code on our foreheads with an expiration date—Duffy's code read May 16, 2019. He died while working in the woods in the spring sunshine surrounded by the smell of the firewood he was splitting and the sounds of the birds.
Duffy was born in 1952, the son of Donald C. and Charlotte Sheehan Dolliver. His father, a Vermont state employee, had various postings, and during Duffy's early years the family lived in Fair Haven and Springfield before settling in Calais. Duffy's love of nature and the Vermont way of life began in childhood. Summers were spent swimming and fishing on the shores of Lake Champlain near Thompson's Point with his family and Sheehan grandparents. Duffy also spent considerable time at Stanley Morse's farm in Calais, where he learned agricultural skills and became interested in maple sugaring. He was a proud graduate of UVM and a US Army veteran.
Few people have a chance to pursue a hobby so extensively and passionately that it guides the course of their life toward interesting people and cultures around the globe. Duffy was introduced to lumberjack competitions as a teen visiting local Vermont competitions with his family. In 1974 after serving in the Army, he took up the sport himself as a member of the UVM Woodsmen's Team, and soon entered local contests at county fairs and regional events. As his skill in the sport grew, he teamed up with others to travel to larger competitions, first around New England, then across the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
An excellent story-teller in his own right, he especially enjoyed the Aussie wood-choppers whose story-telling skills and exceptional humor equaled his own. When Duffy visited Australia, he was welcomed by these Aussie friends and stayed in their homes experiencing Australian life differently and more fully than most tourists.
His greatest wins were typically in the sawing events, both with traditional crosscut saws where he had great success with perhaps a dozen different sawing partners over his 40- year career, and with his super-modified chainsaw where he made the finals of the World Championships many times. Later in his career, he worked for Granite State Lumberjack Shows, Inc. producing lumberjack competitions nationally and serving as head judge in many events. In this capacity, he was able to travel to nearly every state in the country and work with competitors from around the world.
To say he was a great champion would diminish his role in the sport. His gift to the sport was his integrity as a competitor and judge, his friendly nature, and his intelligent input into the structure and fairness of competition. To seasoned competitors, he was a trusted friend. To newcomers he was a sage, a historian, and a mentor. He was still competing in the sport and planning for this summer's events.
Duffy was an avid, un-greedy hunter who enjoyed the time spent afield with hunting friends nearly as much as the harvest. Always the first out of camp and the last one in regardless of the weather. And always the first to congratulate you on your successful day.
He was also a passionate racquetball player, and spent many mornings in the early bird league at The Edge for over 30 years. He was well liked, and had many partners over the years in the doubles league. He was a constant figure always ready to play as hard and fast as he could. He was a staple there and will be tremendously missed by the 30 plus players that continue to battle in the early mornings.
Duffy wandered into a sugar maker's woods in the fall of 1990, introduced himself and said that he was interested in sugaring. He was buying a woodlot in Starksboro. He had a Pepperidge Farm bread route, but was looking into getting into something that had been a childhood passion, having grown up just north of Montpelier, and sugaring with Stanley Morse. He loved the woods and woods-work, and he approached maple with a dual sensibility, combining his passion for the woods with making a good and meaningful living for decades.
Duffy carefully, methodically and lovingly thinned his woods, and designed his tubing system. That first summer was particularly memorable and meaningful, as father and son, Duffy and Don, spent the summer together building the sugarhouse.
Within a few years, with a lot of work, research and passion he became immersed in maple. He networked with other elite sugarmakers in Vermont and throughout the Northeast, toured sugarhouses in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Quebec, and quickly absorbed the best of what he saw, making numerous and enduring friendships along the way.
Duffy became active in the maple community, volunteering on the county and state level. He was the guy in the corner of the Addison County Sugarhouse at Field Days who cheerfully made and handed you your annual milkshake when it was humid and 88 degrees. And behind the scene, he always did the little necessary things that made the Addison County Sugarmakers Association the strongest in Vermont.
He became the Addison County Director for the Vermont Maple Sugarmakers Association. As a state Director, he wasn't happy just occupying a seat at the table, he wanted to make a difference, and he did. While always friendly and humorous, he cared enough to stand up for what he believed, even if he knew his view or opinion was not popular. This is rare, and Don did it naturally and repeatedly, and was known and respected for it. Sugarmakers throughout the state counted on Duffy to have a thoughtful, clear, humorous, strong, sometimes contrarian voice. His combination of humor and clarity made his opinions count. His voice and presence were greatly appreciated and will be sorely missed in the maple world.
Duffy's clarity and moral sense was always respected. He didn't waiver. He didn't cut corners. He always helped his friends. He looked at life with a twinkle in his eyes.
Duffy met Chris Marion in November of 2016. They had many adventures, and spent time together doing the things that matter. He became an integral and loved member of Chris's immediate and extended family, including becoming "Grand Duff" to his cherished Ophelia Rose. They will take the lessons offered by this incredible man and carry them in their heart forever.
Duffy will be sadly missed by all who were lucky enough to have had a chance to be near him while he was here.
Those giving thanks for Duffy's life, and mourning his passing, include his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Frank DeVolder, beloved Chris Marion, her children Stephen and Michelle Cobb, Cassie Marion, and Jake Mahoney, numerous cousins and many dearly-loved friends. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Don and Charlotte, and his cousins, Patrick Sheehan and Andrew Marshall.
A celebration of life will take place on July 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the first field on the right, on Brown Hill West, Starksboro, VT. All who knew him are welcome and encouraged to stay for a pot luck meal following the service. Duffy's ashes will be placed in a favorite spot amidst the maple trees that he tended and cherished.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019