Donald E. Lawrence
Essex Jct. - Donald E. Lawrence, 88, passed away peacefully at the McClure-Miller Respite House on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 20 Jericho Road, Essex Junction. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A complete obituary will appear on corbinandpalmer.com at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019