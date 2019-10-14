Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
20 Jericho Road
Essex Junction, VT
Essex Jct. - Donald E. Lawrence, 88, passed away peacefully at the McClure-Miller Respite House on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 20 Jericho Road, Essex Junction. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A complete obituary will appear on corbinandpalmer.com at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
