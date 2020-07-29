Donald Fundis



It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Donald Fundis - beloved father, grandfather, Opa, and Dad to many. Born in a log home in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to John and Lillian Fundis in 1930, his time in Military service brought him to Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester, Vermont. There he met the love of his life, and wife, Marlene Prue. Together they raised five children, Donnie, Sharrie, Mark, Kenny, and Lorrie. He also helped raise six grandchildren, Matt, Luke, Myra, John, Katie, and Cole; and one great-grandchild, Noella-Rose. Don was predeceased by his parents John and Lillian, his wife Marlene, his brothers John, Leroy, Leonard and Theodore, and his sister, Helen. Don is survived by his children and daughter-in-law Ingrid, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his sister Pauline. They will remember him as a great father, brother, grandfather, confidant, and handyman who took pride in his work and shared his knowledge willingly. Don was always quick to help a neighbor when asked. He will be greatly missed, though his legacy will live on.



Don's family would like to make a special thanks to his doctor, Gretchen Gaida-Michaels, and her nurse, Kristen, at the VA clinic. A special thanks to Michelle, Anna, and Maureen at UVM Health for their true concern and care. Also, his friends at Fern Hill Apartments who were there to lend a helping hand when one was needed deserve a thank you - Bud, James, Priscilla, and Barbara.



Please remember our time here is limited, take the time now to appreciate it and spend it with your loved ones.



The family will be holding a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Donald Fundis to the McClure Miller Respite House.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store