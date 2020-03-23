|
|
Donald Gene Lowell
Donald Gene Lowell was born in 1931, Concordia, KS, served in the U.S. Coast Guard then graduated from Kansas State University on the G.I. Bill of Rights. His first and only job was with Eberline Instruments of Santa Fe, NM, retiring after 39 years. Don was an avid athlete in High School and a very able golfer in later years.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sarah Hughes Lowell and children from his first marriage , Craig, Michelle and Brad Lowell, also a sister, Karen Lowell Bruner Sarah's children, David and John Hughes and Beth Hughes McGeorge complete the Brady Bunch.
After retirement Don discovered his true vocation, being grandpa." Papa aka Grandpa" was dearly loved by step-grandchildren Jake, Connor and Patrick Hughes, Jack, Benjamin and Tansey Hughes, Madeline, Emma and Claire McGeorge. His only, and beloved granddaughter, Shannon Lowell Hernandez, made Don a great grandpa, Grayson Hernandez.
Don was "clean and sober 35 years thanks to a firm foundation based upon Alcoholics Anonymous. He helped many people during his recovery, especially in Santa Fe NM and LaVeta CO.
A Family celebration to honor Donald will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. Please visit www.creamtionsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
This kind and gentle man lived a rich and fulfilling life, giving and being surrounded by love.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020