Donald Howard Paul
Concord - Donald Howard Paul, 80, passed away Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House.
Donald was born October 9, 1938, in Corry, PA, living most of his life in Essex Junction, VT. He had honorably served his country with the US Air Force. Mr. Paul retired from trucking, having driven for Abelove Linen, Millbrook Bread and Drakes Bakeries. Retiring and moving to North Carolina in 2004, Mr. Paul enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at CMC-NorthEast Medical Center.
Mr. Paul leaves cherished memories to his wife, Leona West Paul of the home; daughters, Monica Hawke (Brad Huffines) and Heidi Paul; his grandchildren, Logan Hawke (Jessica Dahl), and Meredith Hawke and her fiancé, Reyhan Dzeko; sister, Susan Haskett; his brother, Robert Paul, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Paul.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019