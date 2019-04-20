Services
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Howard Paul


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Howard Paul Obituary
Donald Howard Paul

Concord - Donald Howard Paul, 80, passed away Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House.

Donald was born October 9, 1938, in Corry, PA, living most of his life in Essex Junction, VT. He had honorably served his country with the US Air Force. Mr. Paul retired from trucking, having driven for Abelove Linen, Millbrook Bread and Drakes Bakeries. Retiring and moving to North Carolina in 2004, Mr. Paul enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at CMC-NorthEast Medical Center.

Mr. Paul leaves cherished memories to his wife, Leona West Paul of the home; daughters, Monica Hawke (Brad Huffines) and Heidi Paul; his grandchildren, Logan Hawke (Jessica Dahl), and Meredith Hawke and her fiancé, Reyhan Dzeko; sister, Susan Haskett; his brother, Robert Paul, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Paul.

Private services will be held at a later date.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now