Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House,
Third Floor of the Lake and College Building, at 60 Lake Street
Burlington, VT
1946 - 2019
Donald Ingham

Williston - Donald Carl Ingham of Williston, VT passed away on October 1, 2019 with his devoted wife, Brenda, at his side, and after a 15-year struggle with prostate cancer.

A celebration of Don's life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House, Third Floor of the Lake and College Building, at 60 Lake Street, Burlington, VT.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 or online at https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/.

To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
