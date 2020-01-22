|
|
Donald J. Lamothe, Sr.
Seekonk - Donald J. Lamothe, Sr., 91, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Boileau) Lamothe and Josephine (Yoder) Lamothe. Born in Winooski, Vermont, he was the son of the late Adolphe and Yvonne (Lacourse) Lamothe.
A U.S. Navy Korean War veteran, Donald served aboard USS O'Brien during conflict. He graduated in 1958 from St. Michael's College, Colchester, VT, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business. Don worked as an accountant for thirty-five years before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, dancing and listening to music. Don dedicated his life to raising his four children after their mother's untimely death in 1974.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Donald Lamothe, Jr. of Attleboro, MA, Jane Glynn and her husband, Russell, of Seekonk, MA, Michael Lamothe and his wife, Karla, of PA and Mary January and her husband, Charles, of Portsmouth; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Alisha January, Jordan Glynn, Heather Glynn-Moskal, Michael G., Ashley, Andre and Austin Lamothe; three great-grandchildren, Shelby, Memphis and Piper January and two sisters, Ruth Nolan of Vermont and Yvonne Juiffre of PA. He was the brother of the late George Lamothe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Ave., Seekonk. Interment with his late wife will follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth. VISITATION will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020