Donald J. Stuart



Bradenton, FL - Donald J. Stuart Age: 54 • Bradenton, FL / Winooski VT -died Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a brief illness with Cancer. He was born in Burlington, VT on Aug. 6, 1966, the son of Clement J. (Skippy) and Carol (Fitzpatrick) Stuart. Don graduated from Winooski High School in 1984. He married Juliet Sullivan September 10, 1994. Don was self-employed as a Builders in Parrish, FL. Don is survived by his children, Devon and Jazlynn of Bradenton, FL, his mother Carol Stuart and friend Robert Lavallee, Sister Lorri Woodworth and partner Scott Worrall, Brother James (Jim) Stuart and partner Angelo D'Ambrisi, a niece Heather (Woodworth) Prim her Husband Adam, nephews, Kyle Woodworth and Partner Catlin Johnson. Their son - great nephew Keiren, James D'Ambrisi Stuart his wife Jessica thier son-great-nephew Kolson, two very special people in Dons life, Patti Parker and Nancy Savoy. Aunt and Uncle, Diane, Ed Papin and cousins .brother-in-law Steve Woodworth, lifelong -high school friend Randy Deuell.



He was predeceased by his father, Clement in 1996 and his wife Juliet in 2017. A Funeral mass will be held at St Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, VT. October 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In Leu of Flowers a Donation can be made to McClure Miller Respite House. 3113 Roosevelt High Way Colchester VT 05446.









