Shelburne - Donald James Miner passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27.



Known as Don, he was 97 years old. He was at McClure Miller Respite House for less than two days, and had lived at the Residence at Shelburne Bay for over a year. The fourth generation Vermonter had previously resided for 29 years in the home he and his first wife built in South Burlington near Overlook Park.



Don and his twin brother Ronald were born to the late Lillian Mary (Ryan) and Ernest Francis Miner at their maternal grandparents' home, 24 Walnut Street in St Albans. He graduated high school from St Albans Free Academy and was known as an excellent student.



In 1942 Don and his twin volunteered for the US Navy for which their mother needed to give permission in case both should be lost. After his basic training he was assigned as Quarter Master to a 196-foot wooden net-laying ship, the" Pinion," and sailed to the Pacific and Japan, surviving mine retrievals and a typhoon at Nagasaki.



Facilitated by the GI bill, he earned a BS in Chemistry at University of California, Berkeley. There he met Margaret McRacken of Richmond California and they married in 1950, the same year he began working for Shell. Don had a 35-year career with Shell Agricultural Chemicals, living with his family in numerous states as well as London, England.



Don was predeceased by his first wife Margaret in 1995 as well as his siblings, Leona, Ernestine and Ronald. He is survived by his second wife of 23 years, Stephanie Marcia (Hayes) Miner, his children and grandchildren, their spouses, and his great grandchildren. They are Helen (Miner) and David Nagel, Steven and Doreen (McMillan) Miner, Margaret and Jonathan Hastings, Emily Miner, Edward Nagel, George Nagel and Laura Henderson, Samuel Miner, and Calvin and Josephine Hastings. They love and miss him deeply but feel fortunate to have had him in their lives so long.



Don was known for his intelligence, integrity, loyalty, kindness, generosity and hard work. He had a deep love for his family and a lifelong interest in learning, history and science. He travelled to places too numerous to list here. He was a philanthropist to many organizations and volunteered wholeheartedly at Emerson Unitarian Church in Houston, Texas, the St Albans Historical Museum in Vermont, and the UVM Friends of the Horticultural Farm, the South Burlington Bike Path Committee, and the Board of the Ethan Allen Homestead.



He was interred with a small family gathering and a Navy Honor Guard on July 2 beside his first wife Margaret at Holy Cross Cemetery in St Albans. A memorial service is postponed due to Covid19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to UVM Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. The Brady and Levesque Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements.









