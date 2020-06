Donald L. BevinsWilliston - Donald L. Bevins, 83, of Williston died May 7, 2020 at the McLure Miller Respite Home after a lingering illness. He was born in Georgia, VT on October 11, 1936 the son Clifton and Margaret (Tipper) Bevins.He is survived by his children: Sheri, Jeffrey, Danny, Ronald, Dawn, Julie, Sabrina, Tina, Nyree, and Derrick; his brothers: Larry and Norman and sisters: Virginia, Janice, Madeline and Norma, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Linda, a son, Kerry, brothers: Clifton, Richard, Ronald and Gary.Don was a long time business owner. He was a drummer in The Dynamic Three Band and also performed with Joe Christie at the Hi-Hat and many other local venues. He enjoyed racing and raced in the late model sportsman division at Catamount Stadium in Milton.A Graveside Service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski on Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 pm. Go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net to view photos.Condolences can be left at www.legacy.com/