Donald L. Bevins
Williston - Donald L. Bevins, 83, of Williston died May 7, 2020 at the McLure Miller Respite Home after a lingering illness. He was born in Georgia, VT on October 11, 1936 the son Clifton and Margaret (Tipper) Bevins.
He is survived by his children: Sheri, Jeffrey, Danny, Ronald, Dawn, Julie, Sabrina, Tina, Nyree, and Derrick; his brothers: Larry and Norman and sisters: Virginia, Janice, Madeline and Norma, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Linda, a son, Kerry, brothers: Clifton, Richard, Ronald and Gary.
Don was a long time business owner. He was a drummer in The Dynamic Three Band and also performed with Joe Christie at the Hi-Hat and many other local venues. He enjoyed racing and raced in the late model sportsman division at Catamount Stadium in Milton.
A Graveside Service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski on Thursday, June 25th at 1:00 pm. Go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net to view photos.
Condolences can be left at www.legacy.com/.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.