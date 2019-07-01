Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
1252 North Ave
Burlington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. King Obituary
Donald L. King

Williston - Donald L. King passed away on June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St. Winooski, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church 1252 North Ave, Burlington, Vt.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now