Donald L. King
Williston - Donald L. King passed away on June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St. Winooski, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Mark's Catholic Church 1252 North Ave, Burlington, Vt.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019