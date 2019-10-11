|
Donald Lee Bessette, II
Essex Jct, VT/Cape Coral, FL - Donald Lee Bessette, II, 48, a resident of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Essex Junction, VT,passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Fort Myers. He was born January 2, 1971 in Huntsville, AL to Donald Bessette Sr., and Gail (Ravelin) Bessette, now deceased.
Donald "Dozer" Bessette was a free spirit. He was fun-loving and his children andgrandchildren were extremely important to him. He was a hardworking man who would do anything to bring laughter and joy to whomever surrounded him. He touched many people in ways very few people get to experience. His most precious time was spent with family, friends and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by three loving children, Kyle Bessette (Jessica) of Liverpool, NY, Donald E.Bessette (Alexandra) of Fort Myers, FL, and Tia Purinton (Kyle) of East Fairfield, VT; girlfriend, Renee Waters of Cape Coral, FL; two siblings, Dawn Clark (Israel) of Bristol, VT, and Chris Bessette of Essex Junction, VT; six grandchildren, Kayden, Layla, Harper, Lily, Laki, and Crew; as well as his very special friend, Dawn "Douglas" Grummel of Cape Coral, FL.
Visitation will be on October 18, 2019 from 11:00PM to 1:00PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service 132 Main St., Winooski, VT 05404, with burial to follow at Maple Cemetery in Lincoln, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019