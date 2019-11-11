|
|
Donald Merritt Lockhart
Northfield - Donald M. Lockhart, Northfield, Vermont (March 14, 1923 - October 31, 2019).
Donald Merritt Lockhart was born on March 14, 1923, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Hubert W. and Emily B. Lockhart, and died peacefully in Northfield, Vermont on October 31, 2019. Donald was originally from Belmont, Massachusetts and spent childhood summers in Camden, Maine. He then lived in Ripon, Wisconsin before finally settling in Northfield in 1963.
Donald graduated from Belmont High School as an Eagle Scout, played the cornet at the World's Fair in 1939, and was able to speak French fluently. He attended Bowdoin College, where he was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and played jazz trumpet with the Bowdoin Polar Bears. At 19, he left Bowdoin to join the Army during WWII, serving in North Africa and Italy.
After the war, Don completed his studies at Bowdoin College and attended Harvard University, earning a PhD in Modern Languages. He then taught at Ripon College in Wisconsin, where he met Helen Gresham, who also taught at Ripon. Don and Helen were married in 1960 in Helen's home town of Pana, Illinois. In 1962, their first child, Patricia (Patti), was born. In 1963, they moved to Northfield, VT, where Donald became a member of the Norwich University faculty, teaching French and Spanish. In 1964, Donald and Helen welcomed twins, Robert and John.
At Norwich University, Donald was Chairman of the Department of Modern Languages and a Charles A. Dana distinguished professor. He also translated a 17th century Portuguese manuscript, The Itinerario of Jeronimo Lobo, (The Hakluyt Society, London, 1984), which chronicled the adventures of a Portuguese missionary in Ethiopia. Donald remained at Norwich University for twenty-five years until his retirement in 1988.
Donald and Helen were members of the United Methodist Parish in Northfield, and until recently Don was a long-standing member of the choir, singing tenor for 56 years. In 1975, Don helped the parish with restoration of the Wm. B.D. Simmons pipe organ (circa. 1855). Don was also involved in the community, and volunteered for the Northfield Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program for many years.
Late in his life, Donald was blessed to make his home at Mayo Healthcare in Northfield, where he was able to remain active and enjoy his remaining years in a caring and supportive environment. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and administrators at Mayo. The family also wishes to thank Donald's personal caregiver and close family friend Joyce Parker for her extraordinary support.
Donald is predeceased by his wife Helen Gresham Lockhart and son John Merritt Lockhart, both of Northfield, VT, his parents Hubert W. and Emily B. Lockhart of Watertown, MA, his brother Richard S. Lockhart of New Castle, NH, and sister Elaine L. Brown of Reno, NV. Donald is survived by his daughter Patricia E. (Patti) Ouellette of Washington D.C., son Robert B. Lockhart of Weston, MA, their spouses Anthony Ouellette and Helen C. Lockhart, and three grandchildren, Ava, Christian, and Thomas Lockhart of Weston MA.
The community is invited to celebrate Don's life on Monday, November 18th at 11 am, at the Northfield United Methodist Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Merritt Lockhart Scholarship Fund, C/O Washington So. Supervisory Union, 37 Cross Street, Unit 1, Northfield, VT 05663. There are no calling hours. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019