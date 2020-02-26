|
Donald P. Allen, Sr
Williston - Donald P. Allen, Sr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT. He was born in Essex, VT on May 17, 1931, to Pearly and Lillian (Holley) Allen. He attended school in Lincoln, VT and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On November 27, 1963, Donald married Margaret McClellan. Donald and Margaret were married for 56 years and made many happy memories together.
Donald experienced many jobs; working on farms in his younger years, working at the Maltex Cereal Company in Burlington, the parts department at J & R Equipment, and ending up at E B & A C Whiting as a machinist, retiring from there in 1993. He worked part-time as a water operator in the late 70's and 80's for the Oak Hill Mobil Home Park where he lived. During his retirement years, he enjoyed cutting firewood, deer hunting, trout fishing and snowmobiling. When he wasn't doing any of these things, you could find Donald in the kitchen making his favorite stews and soups.
Left to cherish Donald's memory are his wife, Margaret; son Donald Allen and his wife Sally of Richmond, VT; 2 grandchildren Devin and Shelby; a sister Barbara Magee of Shelburne, VT; 2 brothers Pearly Allen and his wife Lucille of Essex Center, VT and Harold Allen of New Haven, VT; sisters-in-law Rose Allen of Richford, VT and Ruth Allen of MI; brothers-in-law Peter McClellan of Underhill, VT and John McClellan and wife Donna of Essex Junction, VT; 2 "special" cousins Joan Mendes and Linda LaRock, and several nieces and nephews.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, a sister Ida Heintz and three brothers, Roy Allen, Roger Allen, and Larry Allen.
For his health care over the years, a big THANK YOU to Dr. Joe Haddock and nurse Margaret, at Thomas Chittenden Health Center; Dr. Paul Unger, Stephanie and the staff at Champlain Valley Hematology Oncology, and Dr. Michelle Young and the staff at Retina Center of Vermont.
A graveside service in Underhill Flats Cemetery will be held on May 17, 2020, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Donald's memory to a .
Arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020