|
|
Donald P. Hipes
Essex - Donald Perry Hipes, 85, passed away at his home on Monday October 7, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Essex Junction on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019