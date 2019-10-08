Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Donald P. Hipes


1934 - 2019
Donald P. Hipes Obituary
Donald P. Hipes

Essex - Donald Perry Hipes, 85, passed away at his home on Monday October 7, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Essex Junction on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
