Donald Richard Bezio
Burlington - Donald Richard Bezio, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Donald, also known as Peter or Pepe, was born in Burlington on February 3, 1929, the son of Henry Bezio and Odil Bezio (Foisey). He was educated in Burlington schools and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served with the U.S. Army.
He met Lenora Marion Knight while shopping at Fishman's department store and they soon became inseparable, marrying on May 7, 1952. Together they owned and operated a creemee stand for 9 years, in Mallett's Bay. He was employed with Northern Oil Company for 30 years and then worked for the Howard Bank until his retirement in 1992. Additionally, he helped care for three of his grandchildren: Nicholas, to whom he shared a love of art, Thomas, and Ann Marie.
Family and friends will remember him as an easily approachable, kind, and generous man who was an enthusiastic collector of trains all his life. Many hours were spent at the Vermont Railway engine house observing and photographing trains as well as talking with the crew working on them. Summer memories were often made chasing trains or visiting new locations and their stations.
Left to cherish his memory are his two children: James Bezio (Mary) and Michael Bezio (Debbie); grandchildren: Nicholas Bezio, Thomas Bezio (Audrey), Justin Bezio (Carolay), Rick Lewis, Katia Austin (Troy), and Danette Powers (Stuart). In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Lena "Penny" Knight, and dearest friends: Clem and Linde LaBelle and George and Dorothy Carr; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lenora M. Bezio (Knight) in February 2019, his beloved granddaughter, Ann Marie Bezio and his siblings: Clarence "William" Bezio, Stephen Bezio, Robert Bezio, Dorothy Fournier, Armand Bezio, Bernadette Pellerin, Bernice Cantell, Theresa Labounty, and Elsie Quinn.
Donald requested a graveside service with family and close friends in attendance, and to be scheduled at the family's convenience at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Randolph. Family and friends will be notified of the date and time. Those wishing may send a memorial contribution to their favorite animal rescue shelter.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 20, 2019