Donald Roger Bombard
Saint Albans - Donald Roger Bombard a lifelong resident of this area passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester surrounded by members of his loving family. Don was 84 years old.
Born in St. Albans on March 6, 1935, to the late Roger and Alberta (Bartlett) Bombard, Don grew up in St. Albans and graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1953. At age 17, he enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard, receiving his honorable discharge as Sergeant and Squad leader in 1955. Shortly before his discharge, Don was privileged to be selected as a member of President Eisenhower's honor guard during his visit to Vermont.
Don enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain. He was honorably discharged as an Aviation Boatswain Mate in 1959. During his time in the Navy, Don fell in love and married his wife of 60 years, Anna Paribello, on April 30th 1959 in Naples, Italy.
Upon his return to Vermont, Don worked in the manufacturing and construction industries, before becoming the baker for the Quality Bake Shop in Essex. In 1978, he became the owner and operator of the Breadbasket Bake Shop in St. Albans, a popular and successful coffee bar and bakery, where many local citizens started their mornings with a cup of coffee and a donut or pastry seven days per week. Don closed his bakery in 1998 and worked at the Baker's Dozen Bakery in Colchester until 2015. He finally retired at age 80.
Don was a member of the American Legion Post 1 and St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Scottish Bagpipe and traditional Celtic music and made a yearly trip with his family to the Scottish Highland Games in Lincoln, New Hampshire. He had an incredible work ethic and ironic sense of humor, as well as a love of animals, with a particular fondness for dogs.
The most important part of Don's life was his family. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was always there when his family needed him.
Don is survived by his wife Anna Bombard, his son Michael Bombard and his partner Maria Mireault; daughter Bonnie Day; and son Greg Bombard; granddaughters Kalen Kane and her husband, Logan, and Hannah Day and her partner, Tyler and great grandchildren Owen, Conner, Aedan, Brinley, and Addilyn.
He is also survived by his brother Richard Bombard and his wife Pat; his nephew Tim Bombard and his wife, Susan and their children Matt and Molly; and his niece Deb Bigelow and her husband Talman (Tom) and their children Talman (Tyler) and Kristen plus his cherished cousins.
Don was pre-deceased by his father, Roger Bombard, his mother Alberta Bartlett Young, and his step-father, Robert Young.
Visiting hours are Friday, May 10th from 4-7 pm at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street in St. Albans.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM at the Heald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to any organization or charity that assists vulnerable populations of adults or children.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 7, 2019