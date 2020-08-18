Donald Shoram



It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Shoram, 73, announces his passing. Donald passed peacefully in his Vermont home on August 13, 2020 with his loving wife, Diane Shoram and grandson Corey by his side.



Donald will be greatly missed by his four sons; Don, John, Ron and Shon; two daughters, Danielle Shoram and Christina Booher and several grandchildren.



Donald is predeceased by his daughter Tammy Shoram.



There will be no services. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.









