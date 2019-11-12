|
|
Donato (Donald) Monfreda
Hinesburg - Donato (Donald) Monfreda, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2019, being surrounded by family who loved him very much.
Donato was born in a large family in Casamassima, Italy, on October 26, 1941, to the parents of Vincenzo and Lucia (Radogna) Monfreda. After working with farm equipment and bulldozer's in Italy, he migrated to the United States as an immigrant in 1965, looking for a better life. He married shortly after his arrival to Vermont, when he began working at Ethan Allen Bakery on North Avenue as a dishwasher and was quickly promoted and trained as a baker. He later was given the opportunity to purchase the bakery with his brother, Joseph, in 1978. Donato remained a joint-owner with Joseph until 1989; and then sole-owner of the Ethan Allen Bakery until May of 2000, when he decided to close the bakery and retire after 35 years in the trade.
Donato was known for making the best baked goods in Burlington for years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching soccer and boxing, going bowling, fishing on his boat, listening to his Italian records, and taking frequent trips back to Italy to visit his family and his homeland! Donato was known for his unwavering work ethic, his strong Italian accent, his sense of humor, and his generous heart that was willing to give anything to anyone in need. In 2007, at the age of 66, Donato gave his life to Christ and because a faithful attendee of North Avenue Alliance Church until his health limited his travel in 2015.
Donato is both survived by and predeceased by brothers and sisters in Italy. In the United States he is survived by his brother Joseph Monfreda of Rockhill, South Carolina, and Chiara Beaudette of Milton, VT. His pride and joy are his surviving three sons and their spouses: Vincent Donald (wife Laurie Fleming) Monfreda of Williamsburg, VA; John Joseph (wife Melissa Joe) Monfreda of Hinesburg, VT; and Remo (wife Evelina Capitanio) Monfreda of Colchester, VT. He leaves behind eight beautiful grandchildren: Caleb Ryan, Josiah Andrew, and Abby Joy - born to Vince and Laurie; Donald Frank and Shaunna Joe - born to John and Melissa; and Christian Donato, Emma Grace, and Leah Joy - born to Remo and Evelina. Sadly, he was predeceased by his grandson Jared Daniel, born to Vince and Laurie Monfreda.
A Christian Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019, at North Avenue Alliance Christian Church of Burlington, VT, where Donato was a faithful attendee until his health prohibited him from traveling. The service will be officiated by Pastor Seth Anderson, of Trinity Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. Burial will follow at 12:00 PM noon at the New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Avenue, Burlington, VT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.
The Monfreda family welcomes family and friends to come join our time of remembrance of a great man!
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019