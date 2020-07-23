1/1
Donna Dalton
1951 - 2020
Donna Dalton

Fayston - Donna Dalton, 68 years old, peacefully went home to her Loving God at the McClure Miller Respite House (Colchester VT) in the company of her family following a long illness on July 20, 2020. Donna was born on September 29, 1951 in Syracuse NY to Donald Dalton and Carmella Granteed Dalton. She was raised in Camillus NY, graduating from West Genesee Sr. High School. She received a B.A. in Psychology (Summa Cum Laude), MA and Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology from the Pennsylvania State University. She taught at Cleveland State University and at Castleton University prior to serving at Trinity College of Vermont as professor, department chair, Graduate Dean, and Vice President for Academic Affairs. She also was a member of Trinity's Executive Team, which had the sad duty of closing the college. Donna's contribution to this process was immeasurable. Donna then served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Gannon University in Erie, PA and as the Chief Academic Officer at Lyndon State College. In recent years, she served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Conference for Mercy Higher Education. Donna was a vibrant member of her parish, serving as lector, Eucharistic minister, finance committee chair, and parish council member. She served as board member and chair of Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and of Mercy Connections and on the long-term care committee for the Sisters of Mercy in Vermont. She had a special affection for and dedication to the Sisters of Mercy. Their mission to serve the poor, uneducated, and women was important to Donna. Recently, she became a Mercy Associate.

Donna was predeceased by her father, Donald Dalton. She is survived by her mother, Carmella Dalton; her beloved husband, Clinton Charron, children; Lauren Hanson (Caleb) of Louisville CO, Erica Hummel of Huntington Beach CA, Paul Charron of Underhill, Nicole Charron Mapa of W. Barnstable MA, and Jason Charron (DeAnn) of Essex Junction, grandchildren; Avery Charron, Thomas Hanson and Elyse Hanson, sister; Jacqueline Dalton-Switzer (James), nephews; Brandon and Ryan Switzer; and a large number of cousins, other family members, and friends around the United States.

Donna will be remembered for her love of skiing, especially in Vail, where she and Clint skied over 100 days a year after her retirement, for her love of all things Italian and travel to Italy, especially the Amalfi coast, and for her great love of family and friends, including the grandmamafia in Waitsfield, sailing with Clint on Lake Champlain, her Golden Retrievers, and her love of good coffee and Italian red wine. She lived her life to the end with faith, grace, laughter and much love.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Drive, Suite 101, Colchester, VT 05446, in support of their ministerial works. Arrangements are in the care of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
July 23, 2020
I had the privilege to be a colleague and to become a friend of Donna at Gannon University. She was a great and empathetic leader. I recall her love of coffee from Seattle and think of her everytime I wear the Trout River Brewing ballcap that was a gift from Donna. She left her mark on the world.
Bill Eilola
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Donna's family and friends ,some of my earliest memories were of her and Jackie and the wonderful cousins they were back in the 60's until this very day ..I'm sad that she is gone and we won't see her again but knowing the pain is over and the great family she leaves is a source of healing for me and I hope for all who loved her.
Cousin Joe Granteed
Family
