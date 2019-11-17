|
Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette
Cambridge - Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette, 74, passed away on November 13, 2019. Visiting Hours will be held Friday November 22, 2019 from 5 - 8pm at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at the United Church of Fairfax on Saturday November 23 at 11:00am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019