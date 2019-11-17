Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
(802) 849_6261
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Fairfax
Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette


1945 - 2019
Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette Obituary
Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette

Cambridge - Donna (Goodrich) Gaudette, 74, passed away on November 13, 2019. Visiting Hours will be held Friday November 22, 2019 from 5 - 8pm at the A.W. Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at the United Church of Fairfax on Saturday November 23 at 11:00am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
