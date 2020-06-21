Donna Lynn Poole
Hillsborough - Mrs. Donna Lynn Poole, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2020. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Poole family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.