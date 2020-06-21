Donna Lynn Poole
1956 - 2020
Donna Lynn Poole

Hillsborough - Mrs. Donna Lynn Poole, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2020. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Poole family.




Published in The Burlington Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
I love you sis- Carol
Carol Jones Hunter
Family
