Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Share Donna's life story with friends and family

Donna Lynn Poole



Hillsborough - Mrs. Donna Lynn Poole, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2020. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.



Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Poole family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store