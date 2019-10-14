|
Donna Marie Dunn
West Bolton - Donna Marie Dunn (Robar), 64, of West Bolton, VT passed peacefully with beauty and grace on the evening of October 12th, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She soared into the loving arms of our Lord, after a valiant 3 year battle with primary peritoneal and ovarian cancer. She was and will continue to be a brilliant beacon of light shining on anyone who had the privilege of knowing her, especially her husband, children, and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard F. Dunn, Jr., daughter Sunni Eriksen (Michael), and granddaughters Sienna and Myra of Northfield, VT, son Jesse Dunn (Jenni), and granddaughter Mabel of Lake Tahoe, CA, mother Rita Robar, sisters Alana Dion and Randi Robar, brother Darrell Robar, sister-in-law Jodi Rotax, and many devoted friends and family members.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit at the Gifford Funeral Home at 22 Depot st. in Richmond, VT on Friday, October 18th from 4pm to 7pm. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Richmond Congregational Church at 1:30pm, with a reception to follow at Cochran's Ski Area at 910 Cochran Rd. in Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Donna with contributions in her name to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) at give.ocrahope.org or UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05466, uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation. Arrangements are in the care of Gifford Funeral Home. A complete obituary may be found at giffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019