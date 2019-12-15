|
Donna Reardon Foley
Burlington - "A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest."- Irish proverb.
Donna slipped away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019 at the age of 86.
Donna was born in Butte, Montana in January on Friday 13th, 1933, where she spent her youth. She graduated from Butte High School in 1951 and attained a Nursing degree from Carroll College in Helena.
Donna married Edward Leo Foley, the love of her life, on Easter Monday, April 11, 1955. They moved to Milwaukee, where she worked as a nurse. In 1956, they moved to Bethlehem, Pa., where she supported her growing family by working nights as Ed earned his doctoral degree at Lehigh University. They moved the family to Burlington, VT in 1962, where she continued her work as a nurse for various entities.
Donna was active in her community as a commissioner of Burlington Parks and Recreations for over ten years and was involved in the renewal of the Burlington Waterfront and its parks. She was a member of the Christ the King Parish, where she took part in the Easter Bridge. She was a multi-talented artist, including being an accomplished pianist. Her artist talent was passed down to her progeny. She continued her education and achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Physiology from Trinity College in Burlington.
In 1996, Donna and Ed were the first to receive the Champlain Valley Swim League's "Allen B. Cummings Award," which is given to persons showing outstanding commitment and volunteerism to swimming in Vermont. Donna was a loving and devoted mother to her eight children. She went cross country many times with a van full of kids and a pop-up trailer. She was proud to have been able to send all eight of her children to college and she consistently encouraged them to push their intellectual boundaries. She loved travelling the globe, reading mysteries, watching the British TV show Coronation Street, and bowling at Champlain Lanes with the Senior League. She was always eager to converse with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a "temporary" mother to many as she opened her home to numerous exchange students from countries all over the globe (Lena, Paula, Olga, Enric, Eppa, Natalie, and many others).
Donna was predeceased by her husband, Edward Leo Foley, her infant daughter Mary, her parents Stephen James Reardon and Myrtle Agnes MacKillican, her brothers, Joseph and Stephen James Jr. She is survived by her children, Stephen and wife, Suzanne, Kathleen and husband, Bruce Caram, Sean, Kerstin and husband, Michael Fontaine, Brian and partner, Beth Anderson, Amy and husband, Jim Beauchemin, Erin and husband, Stephen Ackerman, and Jason and wife, Tiffany. She also leaves her grandchildren, Erika Quick and husband, Steve, Nicole Foley and partner Chris Ransom, Ian Foley-Fontaine, Marla Caram, Cullen Foley, Keith Caram, Conner Foley-Fontaine, Peter and Willem Foley, Alyse and Emma Beauchemin, Owen and Taggart Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Isabelle Foley, Sophie Quick, Ava Foley, Silas Quick and Jonas Foley.
Visiting Hours will take place on Friday December 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel on the campus of St. Michael's College. Burial will be private. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
We wish to thank the following for their love and support: Sue, Brenna, Kristin Kaigle, Maureen, the Residence at Shelburne Bay, the UVM Medical Center, and all our extended family and friends. Those who wish to remember her formally should feel free to make a contribution in her name to the charities of their choice.
