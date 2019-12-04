|
|
Donnal Dean Maloney Sr.
Donnal Dean Maloney Sr., 90, originally of Newport,VT, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Middlebury, VT. Dean was born on August 10, 1929, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Leo and Mabel (Leavitt) Maloney. He lived most of his life in Newport, Vt and leaves
family and friends in the Northeast Kingdom as well as other parts of the state. A memorial service will be held on May 23, 2020 at the Derby Line Cemetery. A notice will be posted in The Newport Daily Express in early May 2020, with a reminder of the date, time and details regarding the memorial service. For Full obituary and on-line condolences please visit curtis-britch.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019