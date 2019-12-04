Resources
More Obituaries for Donnal Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnal Dean Maloney Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnal Dean Maloney Sr. Obituary
Donnal Dean Maloney Sr.

Donnal Dean Maloney Sr., 90, originally of Newport,VT, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Middlebury, VT. Dean was born on August 10, 1929, in Buffalo, NY, the son of Leo and Mabel (Leavitt) Maloney. He lived most of his life in Newport, Vt and leaves

family and friends in the Northeast Kingdom as well as other parts of the state. A memorial service will be held on May 23, 2020 at the Derby Line Cemetery. A notice will be posted in The Newport Daily Express in early May 2020, with a reminder of the date, time and details regarding the memorial service. For Full obituary and on-line condolences please visit curtis-britch.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -