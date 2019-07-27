|
|
Donovan J. Craft
Bakersfield, VT - Donovan J. Craft, of Bakersfield Vermont. Donovan died unexpectedly July 7, 2019 at the age of 28 after losing his relentless battle with heroin addiction. Donovan was born on February 19, 1991 in Vermont, although he primarily lived with his maternal family in New York and North Carolina. No matter where he went, Donovan was always in our hearts and he knew that.
Donovan was loved by many and known for his selflessness and big heart. He put others first and went where he felt needed most. He found joy with his many friends and in his work as a cell tower technician, a career that he had since 2014.
Donovan was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Marion McEwing and cousin Grace Kelly. Donovan is survived by his father, Andrew McEwing (Karen), brother Angus, grandfather Robert (Polly) McEwing, aunts Sarah McEwing, Susyn Kelly (Tom), Heather Kendrew (Derrick) and several cousins Kevin, McKenzie, Mason, Rebecca, Daniel, Aridan, Robyn, and Travis; as well as a large extended family of great uncles and aunts (McEwing/Jones) and their families.
A remembrance will be held on August 3, 2019 at 4 pm at the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park, Vermont where his ashes will be at rest and surrounded by family.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Turning Point of Franklin County, PO Box 1187, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 27, 2019