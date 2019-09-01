Resources
Dora (Gamache) Herman


1925 - 2019
Dora (Gamache) Herman Obituary
Dora (Gamache) Herman

Jericho - Dora, 93 passed away on August 29, 2019 at Memory Care at Allen Brook, Williston, VT. Dora was born December 26, 1925 in Woonsocket, RI to the late Arthur & Etudienne (Plante) Gamache. She leaves her children Donna Pires and husband Larry, Gail Agostinelli, Domenic Agostinelli and wife Kim, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Morris Herman, her son Roger Beaudoin and daughter Joanne Walsh. Per Dora's wishes services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Dora's memory can be made to:Donation for Memory Care at Allen Brook, C/O Cathedral Square, 412 Farrell St., Suite 100, South Burlington, VT 05403.

Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
