|
|
Doris E. (Fay) Hays
South Burlington - Doris E. (Fay) Hays, 92, of South Burlington passed away peacefully at McLure Miller Respite House on Friday May 1, 2020. Born in Bridport, VT the daughter of the late Irving and Gladys (Spaulding) Fay. She attended Burlington High School and graduated from Middlebury High School in 1946. Post high school she worked as a telephone operator in Middlebury, VT for a few years. In 1947 she married John Doria of Middlebury, VT whom she was married to until his passing in January 1976. Together they had five children, Jana (Doria) McGrath, John, Jim, Jack, and Jeremy. In 1983 she married Thomas Hays of Springfield, VT whom she was married to until his passing in May 2015.
Doris lived life to its fullest. She relished the time spent with her grandchildren,friends, and her many stray pets along the way. She also enjoyed cross-country skiing, travelling, sitting in the sun, spending time by any body of water she could
find, and sharing a drink with friends and family.
She is survived by her five children, their spouses, her nine grandchildren, Brooke(McGrath) Folmer, Meghan (McGrath) Swan, Ryan McGrath, Josh Doria, Blake Doria, Alicia (Doria) Martelle, Celina Doria, Anthony Doria, and Alexis Doria, and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the UVM Home Health and Hospice Care team and the staff of McClure Miller Respite House for the care and compassion they provided to Doris. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings the family will hold a memorial sometime late summer 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the McClure Miller Respite House. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020