Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Doris Irene Claflin

Doris Irene Claflin Obituary
Doris Irene Claflin

Shelburne - Doris Irene Claflin, 92, died on December 6, 2019. She was born August 17, 1927 in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter of Algot and Esther (Lindahl) Larson. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1945. After graduation, she moved to the Bronx in New York where she married Aribert Greiner in 1947 and had 2 daughters, Carole and Karen. Aribert passed away in 1976. She returned to Vermont and married Nelson (Mike) Claflin in 1980. Doris was a member of the North Ferrisburg Methodist Church, Charlotte Grange, #398, Pomona, State and National Grange.

She is survived by her daughters Carole Butler and her husband Tom of Tallahassee, FL and Karen Boyer and her husband Mike of Tacoma, WA, brother-in-law Rudy Polzer of Gulfport, MS and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the North Ferrisburg Methodist Church, North Hollow Road, Ferrisburg, VT on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the North Ferrisburg Cemetery, North Hollow Road, Ferrisburg, VT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Ferrisburg Cemetery Association.

Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
