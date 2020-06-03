Doris J. Mapes
Swanton - Doris J. Mapes, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home in Swanton.
She was born on April 20, 1931 in Johnstown, PA to the late Eugene & Eleanor (Witt) Zimmerman.
Doris was raised in Pennsylvania and met the love of her life in 8th grade, his name was James Mapes. They attended high school together and Doris went on to attend Stephens College in Missouri while James served in the military. They were married in Key West, FL on July 13, 1951. They relocated to Vermont in 1959. Aside from raising her children, Doris was a talented designer. She loved decorating, sewing, reading, working in her flower gardens, and taking road trips. Doris and James travelled across the country and Canada several times. She cherished the time spent with her extended family and she will be missed dearly by all of them.
She is survived by her husband, James Mapes of Swanton; their children, Jill Coleman and her husband Phil of Biglerville, PA, Kim Mapes and his wife Maureen of West Swanton, Scott Mapes and his wife Stephanie of Burlington, Kelly Mapes and her husband Larry Goldberg of South Burlington, and Adam Mapes and his wife Lisa of St. Albans; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Doris was predeceased by her son, Jack Mapes; and her siblings, Ron Zimmerman, and Rosalie Johnson.
In keeping with her wishes, a private burial will be held at the family's convenience in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.