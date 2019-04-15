Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cathedral
Doris L. Allard Obituary
Doris L. Allard

Burlington - Doris L. Allard, 95, passed away on Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center.

She was born in Manchester, NH on Dec. 22, 1923, the daughter of Telesphore and Leonie (Poirier) Allard. Doris was a housekeeper at several catholic church rectories, was a long time parishioner and cantor at St. Joseph's Cathedral and was a member of St. Joseph's Confraternity.

She leaves her siblings in the United States and Quebec.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 10am in St. Joseph's Cathedral. Later interment will be in the family lot of St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, Laval, Quebec.

Visitation is on Wed. from 9-9:30am in Elmwood-Meunier Home, 97 Elmwood Ave.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019
