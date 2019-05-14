|
Doris Young Cousino
South Burlington - Doris Young Cousino, 91, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Jct.
She was born July 28, 1927 in Starksboro the daughter of Russell and Luthera Varney Young.
She taught school in Buels Gore and Huntington in the one room school houses and also at Robinson School in Starksboro and South Burlington Central School.
Doris is survived by her daughter Reva Cousino; several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her son Hector Cousino III and her brother Ralph Young.
Funeral services will be private.
To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019