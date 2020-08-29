Dorothy A. Beaudoin
Burlington - Dorothy A. Beaudoin, of North Avenue in Burlington died on August 28, 2020, in Burlington following short illness.
She was born on July 15, 1928 in Winooski, VT the daughter of Iva and Rose (Lacharite) Labonte. She was married on September 25, 1948 in Winooski, VT to Donald Beaudoin and they built and owned the Hi-Way Motel for 20 years until 1969. Once sold, she worked at Zayre for eighteen years retiring in 1988. She was an accomplished knitter and avid bingo player.
She is survived by her sons. Richard and his wife Carol, Bruce and his partner Ellen Bessette, grandchildren Stacey Beaudoin, Tammey Doria and her husband Jeremy, Kimberly Beaudoin and her partner Art Monagan, Joseph Beaudoin and his wife Ashley, Rodney Trudeau and Pamela Jakubowski. She is also survived by great grand children Tony Doria and his wife Abby, Alexis Doria, Alicia Martelle and her husband Matt, Natasha Hayes, Jonathan Hayes and Blake Beaudoin and several great great grand children. She was predeceased by her husband Donald in 1987.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10am at St Marks Church on North Ave in Burlington, Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Winooski. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Human Society of Chittenden County Kindness Court in South Burlington. The family wishes to express a huge thank you to the staff of Green Mountain Nursing Home.