Dorothy "Dot" Cross
Huntington - 1921 - 2020
With deep sadness, the Cross family announces the loss of our matriarch, Dorothy Marie (Pasho) Cross. Dot passed peacefully in her home on the morning of Friday, June 19, 2020 with family by her side. Dot was born in Burlington on January 30, 1921 to the late Peter and Marie (Longe) Pasho. She married the love of her life, Clyde "Bunnum" Cross, in Burlington on October 14, 1944. Together they raised three sons, Gary, Brian, and Lee on Texas Hill Road in Huntington. Theirs was the greatest of love stories, and Dot and Bunnum called each other "lover" until the day of his passing in 2006, after 61 years of marriage.
A tirelessly dedicated wife and mother, Dot also enjoyed working outside of the home in retail. Her career began in the 1940s at Burlington's then well-known department store, Mazel's. When the store's owners opened Gaynes Shoppers World in 1959, Dot was asked to join them there, where she worked in the lingerie department until her retirement in 1985. Her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews have very fond memories of Dot driving to work in her blue 1970 Dodge Dart, always dressed in style.
Dot lived her life to the very fullest and kept herself busy with several hobbies. She loved to read romance novels, knit and crochet, and kept meticulous flower gardens. She also enjoyed camping with her family and had the fondest memories of traveling with her lover, expressing often how she wished they only had the chance to travel more. Dot appreciated quiet moments like watching the birds at her many feeders over a morning cup of coffee, but she also knew how to throw the very best parties and get-togethers where there was always plenty of food, drink, music, and dancing. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate those she loved and cared about, and must have written out thousands of birthday, anniversary, and holiday cards over her lifetime. Oh, how we will miss opening our mailboxes to find one of those cards.
Dot leaves her sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Gail Cross of Jericho, and Lee and Joanne Cross of Huntington; grandchildren, Marie and Bill Gray, Jodi Cross and Mike Racine, Tammy and Bruce Tomlinson, Matt Cross and Michelle Welch Freegard, Lance Cross and Kim Anh Dinh, Cornell II and Sarah Cross, Michael Cross, Sabrina Bachman, Allen Cross, and Howard Ross; great-grandchildren, Katey Gray, Joshua, Levi, and Madison Lagrow, Hannah Sandwith, Morgan and Miya Cross, Amy and Jesse Freegard, Winter Cross, Cody Cross, and Kelsey; great-great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madilyn Terry; sister-in-law, Eunice Pasho; and many nieces and nephews very close to her heart, especially Bonnie Brace and Joannie White. Dot was predeceased by her husband, Clyde Cross; son, Gary Cross; brothers, Robert and William, and sisters, June, Lorraine, and Nancy; brother-in-law, Jack Barron, and sister-in-law, Barbara Gogolin.
The Cross family would like to say a very special thanks to the Vermont Department of Libraries Special Services Unit for the many hours of reading pleasure they provided Dot through their 'talking books' program, and to the nurses of home hospice for making it possible for Dot to stay at home in her final days with us.
At this time, a private family service to celebrate Dorothy's life is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
With broken hearts, we stand at the window and wave good-bye to you this time, looking forward to the day when we will see your beautiful face once again. You lived your life with strength and grace, and we will be forever grateful to have had the honor of calling you our Mom, Meme, Aunt Dot, and Friend.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.