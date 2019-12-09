Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Dorothy E. Patriquin

Dorothy E. Patriquin Obituary
Dorothy E. Patriquin

Georgia, Vermont - Dorothy E. Patriquin, a longtime area resident, passed away after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Green Mountain Nursing & Rehab Center. Dorothy was 83 years old.

Born in Montpelier on January 11, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Evora (Tebbitts) Brackett, and stepdaughter of Clifford Drullard. Dorothy enjoyed many summers sailing and fishing at their waterfront summer home in North Hero, Vermont.

Dorothy graduated from Montpelier High School and Fisher Junior College, Boston, Massachusetts. She went on to enjoy a 32-year career with State Farm Credit, where she retired as an Administrative Assistant. Dorothy was a lifetime member with Eastern Star Chittenden Chapter 19 in Milton, VT.

On March 11, 1967, she married Roger Patriquin in Burlington, Vermont. They resided in Georgia, Vermont, where they maintained a small farm and raised Morgan horses for many years with their son, Arthur.

Dorothy, referred to as Dot or Dottie by friends and family, was a very social person and was quick to laugh. She enjoyed bowling, playing piano, boating, cards, traveling, antiquing, dogs especially Dalmatians, horses, dancing, concerts, big band and jazz music. After her retirement, she and her husband Roger started the gem and mineral business, Wayfarer Gem and Minerals, and traveled the country growing their collection and meeting fellow enthusiasts. She also was a supremely voracious reader of mystery, suspense, science fiction, history, science and current events. Dot enjoyed spending winters with husband Roger in their waterfront home in Trailer Estates, Bradenton, Florida.

In addition to her husband, Roger, she is survived by her son, Arthur Patriquin and his fiancée, Deborah Whitney, and her grandchildren, Maria Bourbeau, Sarah Porter and Julian Cunningham. Her sharp sense of humor, intelligent conversation, endearing warmth and unyielding sense of compassion will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.

At Dorothy's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's support organization Hilarity for Charity, https://hilarityforcharity.org.

Assisting Dorothy's family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
