Dorothy Louise Carr
Burlington - It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our mother Dorothy Louise Carr of Forest Street in Burlington. Mom left us peacefully in the early hours on November 11, 2020, with her children by her side. Our mom was born September 2, 1934, in Babylon NY, one of eleven children born to John and Dolly Evans. Mom was predeceased by her parents and ten siblings, her husband, Edward J. Carr, in 1990 as well as her daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Stephen Brown in 1988. Mom is survived by her children Susan (Charles) Hunt, George Wood, Karen (Dan) Fossi, John (Eileen) Wood, Roy (Theresa) Wood, Deborah (David) Terrill, Steven (Amber) Wood, thirteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Mom was looking forward to the arrival of another great grandchild and her first great great grandchild in early 2021. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Rita Carr, 2 step-sons as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Mom was brought up in the Church of Christ and was an active member of the South Burlington Congregation for over 50 years where she developed lifelong friendships including her longest friendship with Marion Lambert who passed away earlier this year.
Our Mom was full of grace and dignity, enriching the lives of everyone she met with her quick wit and a twinkle in her eye. She always had a positive attitude with unwavering strength and resilience. Mom was a regular visitor to local nursing homes brightening the days of the many residents and staff. Our mother believed that nothing came to you without working hard for it. She was not a materialistic woman and would rather enjoy time with family and friends, Including the Hunt, Modica, Bezio, Abare and Meunier families as well as many more, too many to name here. You know who you are.
Mom was a great cook and was known for her lemon meringue pies which she generously shared with others. Mom would knit dishcloths and kept a supply with her to give to anyone she encountered. This was a way to share her love. Mom's love and generosity extended beyond her family to anyone in need, always putting others before herself. Mom always kept a tidy house and had many interests in life including her house plants and her vegetable garden, attending school functions, preparing meals for others, delivering meals on wheels, bowling, playing card games, swimming in Lake Champlain and sleigh riding with her children. Mom enjoyed watching her "soaps" with our brother George. George is Mom's oldest son. He has been her caretaker and constant companion for many years. We are extremely grateful for his dedication to our mother.
Mom entered this world during the worst year of the Great Depression and left this world during the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this, there will be a private graveside service for family. We would love for you to share your memories of our Mom online at corbinandpalmer.com
We want to extend our gratitude to the staff of the cardiac unit at UVMC for the loving care they provided to our Mom. We would also like to extend our deep appreciation to the VNA respite team for their support which allowed us to care for our mother at home which was her wish.
Showing love and kindness is needed more than ever in these extraordinarily trying times. In lieu of flowers, please extend a helping hand, a smile or a warm gesture in memory of our mother.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.