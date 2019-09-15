|
Dorothy M. Kieslich
South Burlington - Dorothy M. Kieslich, 83, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House after more than a two-year struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Dot spent 25 years in the banking industry, first at Chittenden Trust in the 1950's. She later spent 20+ years with Vermont National Bank and retired from Chittenden Bank after they bought VNB.
Dot loved flowers, growing and arranging them. She loved to entertain at home, was an avid antique hunter and loved auctions. An avid reader, she also found great pleasure in decorating her home, always looking to change or rearrange some furniture. She was the "Chair Queen" to her children.
Dot is survived by her five children and their respective families: Robert C. Martin, Jr. and his wife Carol of Plattsburg, NY, Cynthia Kane, her husband Dave of Manchester, NH and their sons, Christopher Kane, his wife Erin and their twin daughters Hannah & Olivia of Bedford, NH and son Joshua, his wife May, their daughter Elsie of North Chelmsford, MA, William P. Martin, his wife Kelly and her sons Joshua Coli and partner Gina Gruel, and Jeremy Coli of Milton, Stephen P. Martin, his children Mark and Megan of Tucson, AZ and John F. Martin of Grand Isle.
She also leaves the following stepchildren: Alysia Kieslich Boes of Norfolk, VA, Lee and Yvonne Jensen of Novato, CA, their daughters Alexandra Jones and Victoria Grami and families, Eric Jensen of VT and his son Corey, Karl and Lori Jensen of Essex Jct., their children Chloe and Holden, Kim Jensen Quinlin of Williston.
Dot is also survived by her sibling: Janet Cook.
Dot was predeceased by her husband Paul Kieslich in March 2018, her husband Richard Jensen in 1998, a grandson Billy Martin, Jr. in 1998, brothers Maurice and Roger Tarte, sisters Pauline Greenough and Lorraine Turner.
We appreciate the care and attention given our Mother by Dr. Maury Barry and her staff during her treatments at the UVM Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Local Food Shelf or the .
According to Dot's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be cremated, and her ashes laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington next to her late husband Paul Kieslich.
Arrangements are in the care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019