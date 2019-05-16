Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Highley-Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy R. (Foster) Highley-Martin


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy R. (Foster) Highley-Martin Obituary
Dorothy R. (Foster) Highley-Martin

St. Albans/Burlington - Dorothy R. Martin, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was born in Bristol, CN on May 23, 1957, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Dorothy R. (Barnes) Foster. She attended CCV and was a seamstress with Simpson's Furs on Church St. in Burlington. She loved all kinds of music, enjoyed playing cribbage with her brother, David and spending time with her family.

She leaves her son, Frank Highley of MS, her mother, Dot Foster of Burlington; her siblings and spouses: Gary & Colleen Foster of Jericho, Debbie & Jim Desso of Colchester and David Foster of Burlington; 2 nephews and extended family.

She was Predeceased by her sons: Jeremiah and Josh, her father, Clifton Foster, Sr. and her brother, Clifton Foster, Jr.

Visitation is on Friday, May 17 from 6-8 pm at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Those wishing may send memorial donations to:

P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now