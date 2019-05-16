|
Dorothy R. (Foster) Highley-Martin
St. Albans/Burlington - Dorothy R. Martin, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, May 13, 2019.
She was born in Bristol, CN on May 23, 1957, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Dorothy R. (Barnes) Foster. She attended CCV and was a seamstress with Simpson's Furs on Church St. in Burlington. She loved all kinds of music, enjoyed playing cribbage with her brother, David and spending time with her family.
She leaves her son, Frank Highley of MS, her mother, Dot Foster of Burlington; her siblings and spouses: Gary & Colleen Foster of Jericho, Debbie & Jim Desso of Colchester and David Foster of Burlington; 2 nephews and extended family.
She was Predeceased by her sons: Jeremiah and Josh, her father, Clifton Foster, Sr. and her brother, Clifton Foster, Jr.
Visitation is on Friday, May 17 from 6-8 pm at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. Those wishing may send memorial donations to:
P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019