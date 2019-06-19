|
Dorothy Safford
Colchester - Dorothy 89, a life-long, third generation resident of Colchester passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019 due to Cancer at UVM Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born in Colchester on December 10, 1929 the daughter of Carroll and Flossie Stone. She grew up on Blakely Road on the family farm, where she lived until she married Fred Safford of Colchester on July 8, 1961. Together they moved into the house Fred had built on Mill Pond Road where they raised their son Daniel.
Dorothy will always be remembered for her strong work ethic. For many years Dorothy and her husband owned and operated a Christmas Tree farm on Blakely Rd, where Edgewood Estates is now built. She was employed by the former Burlington Rental Company for many years, and then spent several more years working for Gardener's Supply in fulfillment, retiring at the age of 82.
Her greatest love after her family was her love of birds, including wild turkeys. No one needed a guide book when she was around, as she could name off all of the local birds from memory. Dorothy enjoyed being outside, as she was an avid gardener who grew all sorts of veggies and flowers. She also continued to stack firewood right up through last summer and even got on the roof to clean her own chimney up until recent years. When it came time for the holiday season she was well known for her homemade pumpkin pie and famous popcorn balls.
She is survived by her son Daniel Safford, along with grandchildren Isaac Safford and Jessica Gokey. She leaves behind a sister, Carolyn Hawkes and many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Fred Safford, her parents, brothers Birney Stone and Paul Stone, and her sister Mary Noel.
Services will be held on Saturday June 22"' with visitation at 1 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm at the Williston Church of the Nazarene. A time of fellowship and celebration will follow immediately after the service in the Church hall. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Williston Church of the Nazarene 30 Morgan Parkway Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019