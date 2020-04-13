|
Dorothy Saum Knox
Essex Junction - April 6, 2020 Dorothy Saum Knox peacefully passed away and was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Sandy. Born in Brooklyn, NY, March 3, 1926, Dorothy was the fourth child born to Helen Clark Saum and Leo Saum, Jr. She studied psychology at Barnard College and the University of North Carolina. Halloween day, 1945, she married the love of her life, Robert DeWitt Knox (Sandy). Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother who lived her faith.
Dorothy was predeceased by siblings Charles, Helen Patricia, and Elizabeth, as well as her husband Sandy. She is survived by her three children, David Knox , Susan Knox Wilson, and Dr. Alison Knox Wermer, DVM (Carl), and 4 grandchildren, John Wermer (Hannah), Roberta Wermer (Peter), Eva Wermer (Francine) and Leo Wermer (Ashley).
A memorial service is pending. Donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the memorial fund of the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, VT or the First Dutch Reformed Church of Hopewell Junction, NY. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020