Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Saum Knox


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Saum Knox Obituary
Dorothy Saum Knox

Essex Junction - April 6, 2020 Dorothy Saum Knox peacefully passed away and was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Sandy. Born in Brooklyn, NY, March 3, 1926, Dorothy was the fourth child born to Helen Clark Saum and Leo Saum, Jr. She studied psychology at Barnard College and the University of North Carolina. Halloween day, 1945, she married the love of her life, Robert DeWitt Knox (Sandy). Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother who lived her faith.

Dorothy was predeceased by siblings Charles, Helen Patricia, and Elizabeth, as well as her husband Sandy. She is survived by her three children, David Knox , Susan Knox Wilson, and Dr. Alison Knox Wermer, DVM (Carl), and 4 grandchildren, John Wermer (Hannah), Roberta Wermer (Peter), Eva Wermer (Francine) and Leo Wermer (Ashley).

A memorial service is pending. Donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the memorial fund of the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, VT or the First Dutch Reformed Church of Hopewell Junction, NY. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -