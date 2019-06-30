|
|
Dorothy Staudt Eicker
Shelburne - Dorothy Staudt Eicker died on January 15, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT where she had resided briefly. Prior to that, she had been a resident (with her husband Carl, now deceased) at the Residence at Shelburne Bay since 2008. Dorothy was born on June 1, 1925 in Akron, OH to Gussie and Arthur Staudt: She was the sole daughter in a family of three sons—Bob, Tom and Joe (all deceased). Following her graduation from the University of Akron, she obtained employment in the Personnel Department in Goodyear (Akron, OH) where she met the "man of her dreams," Carl Eicker. She said that she was attracted to the new recruit because he had the WSJ folded under his arm "subway style." She also related that Carl had borrowed money from her to surprise her with an engagement ring. They married in 1949.
Her life with Carl was adventure-filled. In the early fifties, with their young son Steven in tow, they moved to West Springfield, MA when Carl accepted a position with Addressograph-Multigraph. They returned to the Midwest in 1964 and raised their three daughters and son in Birmingham, MI while Carl pursued his management career at Ford Motor Co. Although Dorothy's first priority was her children, she served voluntarily for five decades in leadership roles at the local, county and state level. She was especially active in efforts to improve mental health awareness and treatment and was instrumental in raising 7 million dollars from private and legislative sources to build a new hospital for children with mental health issues. Dorothy was also passionate about education, serving many years on various school boards. In this role, she fought for the passage of Title IX in the 70s so that her daughters and other girls could have equal opportunities in sports.
Dorothy herself was a life-long sports participant and fan—she especially loved her Detroit Pistons. Story has it that on a visit to Vermont when she was 76, Dorothy found that her host had no TV reception. Rather than miss the Piston's game, she promptly drove herself to a Burlington sports bar and had a beer with the locals to watch the game! Her own athleticism coupled with her love of travel led to her hiking in the Canadian Rockies, skiing in Utah, zip lining in Costa Rica, canoeing in Lake Superior, step-dancing in Cape Breton and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. As an octogenarian, she even water-tubed behind her son's ski boat screaming that it was "scary fun!" Dorothy was a keen bridge player, reader, seamstress and a "budding" artist. SHE LOVED ICE CREAM.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Steven W. Eicker (m. Dorothy M. Ainsworth) of King Ferry, NY, and two daughters, Sally C. Wolfe of Lake Orion, MI and Nancy M. Eicker of Richmond, VT. Another daughter, Dr. Joan N. Eicker of Richmond, VT, recently died in May 2019. Dorothy leaves four grandsons including Rory J. Ulmer of Richmond, VT; Eric G. Wolfe (m. Jessica K. Kozlowski) of Troy, MI; Brian W. Wolfe (m. Jessica L. Cryderman) of Troy, MI; Carl R. Wolfe of Brooklyn, NY, and four great-grandchildren, Kadin, Reese, Skylar and Alexandra Wolfe. Family and friends will remember Dorothy as a sweet, kind and giving person who was always up for trying something new.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff and health care providers at the Arbors and Dorothy's primary care physicians, Drs. Mark Levine and Tania Bertsch, for their compassionate and loving care. A private memorial service will be held in the near future.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019