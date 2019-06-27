Services
Champlain Cremation
1944 WIlliston Rd
South Burlington, VT 05403
802-655-8692
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the Spanked Puppy
Colchester, VT
Essex Jct - Douglas Audette passed away on June 25, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite House surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served his country from 1976 to 1980 in the US Airforce. Following his service he worked for IBM and Global Foundries for 38 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Donna and daughter Kristy, grandson Braden, extended family and countless friends.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday June 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Spanked Puppy in Colchester. Donations in his name may be made to the McClue-Miller Respite House or a charity of ones choice supporting cancer research.

Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 27, 2019
